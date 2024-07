Man Utd considering Bournemouth fullback Kerkez

Manchester United are eyeing Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez.

So says transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who states United are seeking a new left-back addition.

He is reporting: "Manchester United will bring in new left back for sure this summer, as reported in March.

"Milos Kerkez, one of the players being monitored for that position. No talks yet but appreciated.

"Bournemouth have no intention to make it easy, they’d ask important fee for Kerkez."