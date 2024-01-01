Semenyo admits Bournemouth anger after Newcastle draw

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo admits the players were furious after their 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

A VAR decision denying a later winner for Dango Outtara left the Cherries angry.

Semenyo said afterwards: "A lot happened. We have just got back in the changing room and everyone is pretty angry that the second goal didn't count.

"We have seen the replay and it has come off his shoulder so I feel like the referee has made the wrong decision. But we will take a point and continue building.

"I feel like we have been hard done by. It has hit his shoulder but we can't do anything about it now so we have to look ahead to the next game."

On his performance, he added: "That's our style. We like to press and make it uncomfortable for teams who come here. The plan worked well. That's my style, I like to make players uncomfortable. It is my style and I am enjoying it."