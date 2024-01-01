Newcastle boss Howe frustrated after Bournemouth draw

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted some frustration after their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

Marcus Tavernier had Bournemouth ahead before Anthony Gordon's equaliser.

Howe said, "I thought we started the game really well and in the first 15 minutes were the better team and had control. Then we lost the control. With the substitutions we made, we improved and their goalkeeper made a number of good saves.

"We were passing the ball really well but Bournemouth are difficult to play against. Both teams gave everything to win and overall we are pleased with the point and pleased with the comeback.

"There were a lot of one v one duels and I think we lost control and then all suibsitutuions impacted really well. We are frustrated because there were more good chances for us but credit to Neto for some good saves."