Semedo concerned about Wolves contract talks

Paul Vegas
Wolves defender Nelson Semedo is unsure about his future at Molineux.

Semedo is off contract at the end of next month and talks over a new deal are yet to result in an agreement.

The Express & Star says the fullback is unsure of his future and in the event no deal is struck, he has recorded a farewell message for fans.

Wolves are keen for Semedo, 31, to stay as negotiations rumble on.

The fullback has been with Wolves since 2020, where he arrived from Barcelona.

