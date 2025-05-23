Semedo concerned about Wolves contract talks
Wolves defender Nelson Semedo is unsure about his future at Molineux.
Semedo is off contract at the end of next month and talks over a new deal are yet to result in an agreement.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Express & Star says the fullback is unsure of his future and in the event no deal is struck, he has recorded a farewell message for fans.
Wolves are keen for Semedo, 31, to stay as negotiations rumble on.
The fullback has been with Wolves since 2020, where he arrived from Barcelona.