Ward proud leaving Crystal Palace as FA Cup winners

Joel Ward is proud leaving Crystal Palace as FA Cup winners.

The fullback departs Palace this summer after 13 seasons at Selhurst Park.

Ward was given a rousing farewell before last night's victory over Wolves, which marked Palace's final home game of the season.

He said before the match: "Something special in this club was building from the moment I've joined," he told Premier League Productions. "There's always been a vision and a trajectory where this club has been on the up.

"But to do what we did at the weekend was just incredible. It was written in the stars I think. Everyone at the club believed that we could do it.

"This group of players are a special group and they're history makers. From the Chairman to the manager to the backroom staff to the players, everyone's been on the same page this season. The icing on the cake was coming away with the first major silverware in the club's history."

Incredible journey

"Even from when I first came in (back in 2012) I sat down with the Chairman and I they had a vision for the club: to get it back in the Premier League and stable.

"I remember asking 'what is the trajectory? And how are we looking at things?'

"No-one envisioned us going into the Premier League in my first season, but it's been an incredible journey. I've seen so many highs, there's been some lows as well, but I think it all built to this moment.

"And it's a fairytale ending to what's been an incredible journey for me at Palace. I look forward to what's next and where the club goes from here."