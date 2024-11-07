Semedo admits he would swap his player of the month award for more wins at Wolves

Wolves player of the month Nelson Semedo would happily exchange his award for wins.

The Portuguese defender has been enjoying himself in the Premier League this season.

However, his side are bottom of the table and badly need a win against Southampton this weekend.

He stated to club media: “It feels good, but there’s a lot of work to do. I know we’re not in a good situation at the moment, but it's really good to get this award.

“But I’d definitely change it for three points on Saturday. Let's go for it.”

Speaking about the supporters, he added: “I just want to say thank you to the fans, but more than that, I just want to urge them to keep pushing us, because we're working hard.

“I know we’re not doing that well at the moment with our results, but their support makes it so much easier and I want to invite them to come to the stadium and be the noisiest they can be, because we're going to be working hard on Saturday to get the three points.”