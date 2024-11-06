Liverpool target defensive trio to replace Robertson who has lost his place in the side

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has made a slow start to the Premier League campaign and now the club are reportedly looking to replace him.

The 30-year-old's place in the Liverpool side has been cemented for a number of years but now his position under new manager Arne Slot has come under pressure with the likes of Kostas Tsimikas taking his spot and performing much better in recent games.

Now, according to The Sun, Robertson is set to be replaced by Slot as they eye up three Premier League defenders as alternatives to the Scot.

Among the candidates to replace the veteran defender are Fulham full back Antonee Robinson, Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri and Ipswich Town’s Leif Davis who have all been stand out performers at their clubs this season.

All have been watched by Liverpool scouts and each player has attacking qualities similar to Robertson.

Slot discussed Robertson recently and admitted that his poor form could be down to missing the majority of preseason due to injury.

“I think his current situation is what you can expect if a player misses out on pre-season and a new manager comes in - you miss quite a lot.” Slot told reporters ahead of the win over Brighton on Saturday.

“You have to go into a programme where you’ve missed the base tactically, when it comes to us (a new management team), and physically as well.

“For me, he is a bit in that period of time where he is thinking: 'OK, I’m here now, should I be here or there?'

“Therefore, he needs to have some time because he missed out on pre-season to come back to that up-and-down, up-and-down full-back. I see him getting there more and more; that’s the good thing.”