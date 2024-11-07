Southampton scout Motherwell teen Miller

Tribal Football
Motherwell's teenage sensation Lennon Miller is being linked to a Premier League move.

The Scotland under-21 midfielder has already made his debut for Motherwell in a domestic cup.

Per the Daily Record, Southampton have scouted Miller extensively and believe he would be a great acquisition.

The youngster, who is the son of ex-Bristol City and Middlesbrough striker Lee, finds the move appealing.

However, it is going to take a near record bid to tempt Motherwell into cashing in on the youngster.

The previous record for Motherwell is the £3 million they received from Celtic for David Turnbull.

