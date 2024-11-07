Southampton academy chief Robinson tips one Chelsea teen for great things

Southampton academy chief Chris Robinson says Chelsea whiz Shumaira Mheuka is destined for great things.

Robinson helped Chelsea sign Mheuka from Brighton as a junior player.

He told the Daily Mail: "I must have watched him 20 times from Under 9s to Under 14s.

"I continually tracked him.

"You're always being asked, 'Who do you think we should sign?' I would always push Shimmy. He was the best around. I championed him, if you like.

"When we signed him, Jim Fraser (previously Chelsea's head of youth development and recruitment) invited me to the signing day. It was great to see that through. You have to be patient sometimes. It was a big team effort. But it was one I took personally."

Robinson continued: "If you look across all of academy football, not just Chelsea, he would be the one.

"I suppose partly because of my personal connection, but also from a professional point of view. He's a great athlete, great build, great physical presence, and he can score all sorts of goals, a lot of goals."

He added: "It isn't about ability, they're all good players.

"It's about character and desire. Conor Gallagher, Reece James, Mason Mount, they had character and desire as well as great ability. Shim has got that. I absolutely believe in him."