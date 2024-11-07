Tribal Football
Most Read
Butt: No player should feel safe at Man Utd
Amorim has warning for Man Utd fans
Man City tracking two midfield names for January market
West Ham looking to replace Lopetegui with iconic Italian manager

Southampton academy chief Robinson tips one Chelsea teen for great things

Paul Vegas
Southampton academy chief Robinson tips one Chelsea teen for great things
Southampton academy chief Robinson tips one Chelsea teen for great thingsTribalfootball
Southampton academy chief Chris Robinson says Chelsea whiz Shumaira Mheuka is destined for great things.

Robinson helped Chelsea sign Mheuka from Brighton as a junior player.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the Daily Mail: "I must have watched him 20 times from Under 9s to Under 14s.

"I continually tracked him.

"You're always being asked, 'Who do you think we should sign?' I would always push Shimmy. He was the best around. I championed him, if you like.

"When we signed him, Jim Fraser (previously Chelsea's head of youth development and recruitment) invited me to the signing day. It was great to see that through. You have to be patient sometimes. It was a big team effort. But it was one I took personally."

Robinson continued: "If you look across all of academy football, not just Chelsea, he would be the one.

"I suppose partly because of my personal connection, but also from a professional point of view. He's a great athlete, great build, great physical presence, and he can score all sorts of goals, a lot of goals."

He added: "It isn't about ability, they're all good players.

"It's about character and desire. Conor Gallagher, Reece James, Mason Mount, they had character and desire as well as great ability. Shim has got that. I absolutely believe in him."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMheuka ShumairaChelseaSouthamptonBrighton
Related Articles
Potter says Caicedo is "humble" and "wants to learn and improve and fight" for Chelsea
Ex-Liverpool chief: Brentford, Brighton signed our transfer targets; I regret missing Mitoma
Chelsea starlet Mheuka reflects on signing first pro contract