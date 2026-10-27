Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Kylian Mbappe will attend Ballon d'Or ceremony as he hopes to beat Kane and Yamal

Alexander-Arnold makes final decision on Liverpool return amid limited Real Madrid games

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's preferred 'choice' to replace Michael Carrick at Man United revealed

Manchester United dealt major Eddie Howe compensation blow

Most read on Flashscore News

Ballon d'Or LIVE: Kane and Putellas wins top prizes in London

Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal

'My biggest priority': Osaka open to quitting tennis if daughter asks her to

EXCLUSIVE: Sleep expert reveals secrets and says Ronaldo 'was an athlete beyond compare'

Seamus Coleman drops retirement hint as Ireland decision nears

Former Everton captain Seamus Coleman.
Former Everton captain Seamus Coleman.Profimedia

Former Everton captain Seamus Coleman is weighing up a decision to retire from professional football.

The Toffees legend opted to leave the club when his contract expired in June and the veteran defender was keen to keep playing for at least another season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Coleman confirmed he opted against a summer free transfer move to EFL Championship side Sheffield United as the 38-year-old kept his options open.

David Moyes confirmed Coleman was offered a coaching role at Everton, but he accepted his desire not to hang up his boots just yet, as he wants to remain in the Republic of Ireland squad heading towards UEFA Euro 2028 qualification.

However, after failing to find a new club, Coleman was omitted from the Ireland squad for the September/October window and retirement could now be the next step ahead of November's double header.

"I've been keeping fit, but it is edging towards that way, and happily as well.

"Mentally, physically, just to keep ticking over. I enjoy training, but you're not with a ball and that.

"Regarding what's next, I've been enjoying family time. I'm doing some punditry now, and seeing if I enjoy it, and see how it goes. It's an open book at the minute.

"I had the hope and ambition of maybe, possibly playing on.

"But, the longer I've been off, and the more I've been around the family and back home for the Halloween break with the kids and stuff like that, the more content I am with what I'm doing at the minute."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Seamus ColemanDavid MoyesEvertonPremier League

Related Articles

Duncan Ferguson calls on Everton to make Barry 'upgrade' in January

Moyes demands more from Everton after Arsenal defeat

Everton eye Croatia hotshot to solve striker issue in January