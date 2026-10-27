Duncan Ferguson calls on Everton to make Barry 'upgrade' in January

Everton are expected to prioritise bringing in a new striker in the January transfer window.

David Moyes was left frustrated on transfer deadline day after a transfer offer for AS Monaco attacker Folarin Balogun fell apart and Beto and Iliman Ndiaye moved on from Merseyside.

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The Toffees opted against a free transfer move for Mauro Icardi and Moyes is not interested in former star Richarlison, as the club now wait for the winter window to open.

Thierno Barry has shouldered the burden as Everton's only senior striker so far in 2026/27, with six goals across all competitions, but he's also missed several key chances.

Dinamo Zagreb's Dion Beljo has emerged as an option, after he scored 38 goals in his first season at the club in 2025/26, and Everton legend Duncan Ferguson believes Barry's inconsistency means a new forward is vital for the second half of the campaign.

"When I first saw Barry, I didn't rate him at all. I thought he was technically poor, couldn't head it, couldn't hold the ball up.

"But that was his first season. This season, he's come on a bit with good coaching at Everton.

"He's got energy and enthusiasm. Plus he keeps putting himself in the right areas to score goals.

"However, I think Everton need an upgrade in January, or at least support for him, because he's a bit hit and miss at times."