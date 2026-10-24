Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Liverpool vs Brighton game to be cancelled? Storm Boelo threatens to call off Sunday clash

Brighton ready to block January move for latest breakout star

Holders Sundowns stunned as Pirates advance in CAF Champions League

Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho's Getafe contract offer revealed

Most read on Flashscore News

Football Tracker: Lazio down Parma to go top of Serie A, Atletico Madrid win in LaLiga

Infantino says the 'vast majority' of nations back him, tells critics to 'move on'

Holders Sundowns stunned in CAF Champions League, Pirates advance

Unfair to compare Real Madrid to Barcelona, insists Mourinho ahead of huge Clasico

Moyes demands more from Everton after Arsenal defeat

Moyes demands more from Everton after Arsenal defeat
Moyes demands more from Everton after Arsenal defeat ProfimediaVINCE MIGNOTT / EPA / Profimedia

Everton manager David Moyes insists his side must improve despite finding positives in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal.

Ezri Konsa opened the scoring early before Gabriel doubled the hosts' advantage after the break. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking to Everton TV, the tactician admitted he expects more from his players but believes aspects of their performance against Mikel Arteta's Gunners offered some encouragement.

 “I thought there were better bits in the second half than in the first. We pressed them and got after it,” Moyes told club website. 

“We unfortunately lost a goal when we were certainly back in the game at 1-0. 

“There were lots of good things the players did today – defended well for long period but just had a couple of lapses. 

“Obviously, the goal after five or six minutes wasn’t easy. And for the second one, I think a couple of people turned off for that action. 

“I want more chances. Obviously, we’re playing against a really strong opposition. We might not get three, four, five, six chances, but we have to try to take them when we get them.”

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueDavid MoyesMikel ArtetaArsenalEverton

Related Articles

Arteta hails Arsenal mentality as Gunners draw level with City

Konsa and Gabriel propel Arsenal past Everton to go level with Man City

Who's Missing: Arsenal dealt Saka blow and Chelsea without Martinez