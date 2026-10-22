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Everton eye Croatia hotshot to solve striker issue in January

Everton boss David Moyes.
Everton boss David Moyes.Profimedia

Everton are reportedly prioritising a new striker in the January transfer window.

David Moyes was left frustrated on transfer deadline day as a move for AS Monaco attacker Folarin Balogun fell apart at the last minute and Beto and Iliman Ndiaye moved on.

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The Toffees can still sign free agents outside of the transfer window, but they previously opted against moves for Mauro Icardi and former star Richarlison, as Moyes looks to hold on until the start of January.

Thierno Barry has shouldered the burden as Everton's only senior striker so far in 2026/27, with six goals across all competitions, but he needs support.

As per the latest from Football Insider, Dinamo Zagreb's 24-year-old Croatia striker Dion Beljo has emerged as an option, after he scored 38 goals in his first season at the club in 2025/26.

He already has 15 in all competitions so far this season and Moyes will be quoted around €25M for a possible deal.

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