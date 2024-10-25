Seaman sees "good sign" that suggests Saka will start against Liverpool

Former Arsenal shot stopper David Seaman has revealed that Bukayo Saka could be fit to play over the weekend.

Saka is in line to start or be on the bench against Liverpool in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old did not play in midweek against Shakhtar Donetsk and is an injury doubt.

Asked about Saka’s fitness, manager Mikel Arteta stated: “Saka is not training yet so he won't be available.”

Seaman stated on his Seaman Says podcast: “I'm a little bit nervy, if I'm honest, because we're not going to be at our strongest, depending on Saka.

“Although when I was in last Thursday at Arsenal, coaching with the young goalies, I saw Bukayo with his boots on and I was like, "ah, good sign".

“Not trainers or anything like that. He was going off to do some one-to-one rehab, so that was a good sign. Hopefully it's not too bad.”