Liverpool boss Slot admits Alisson facing longer out

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits Alisson is still weeks away from a playing return.

The Brazil goalkeeper is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Ahead of Sunday's trip to Arsenal, Slot said: "Progressing well like we expect but it's not a shot-term recovery, so difficult to judge him. The best way to judge an injury us at the end phase of his rehab and he's not there yet. I can't tell you how long he will be out but don't expect him to be at Brighton in the cup or next week."

Slot also confirmed Diogo Jota is out of the trip to London.

He said: "I think they feel good but not when it comes to playing for us during the weekend. Federico (Chiesa) might train with us today or tomorrow, but Jota definitely not.

"Conor Bradley, let's see if he can be with us tomorrow."