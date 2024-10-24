Tribal Football
Most Read
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
Juric: Roma players must be beasts to get away from this s***
Kendry Paez career crisis? Why Chelsea's signing now centre of debate inside Ecuadorian football
RB Leipzig make recall decision on Spurs attacker Werner

Scholes: Guardiola will be more worried about Liverpool than Arsenal

Ansser Sadiq
Scholes: Guardiola will be more worried about Liverpool than Arsenal
Scholes: Guardiola will be more worried about Liverpool than ArsenalAction Plus
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Liverpool are title contenders. 

Scholes was asked about the upcoming Liverpool vs. Arsenal Premier League game on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

While he admits the contest will be a close one, he believes the Anfield club are bigger challengers to Manchester City at present than Arsenal. 

On Stick to Football, by Sky Bet, Scholes stated: “I think Liverpool’s squad is better than Arsenal’s. I think Pep Guardiola will be more worried about Liverpool than Arsenal. 

“Liverpool’s midfield have got legs. When they played against United at Old Trafford (in a 3-0 win), I thought: ‘Wow, they look like a fit team’ and there’s quality with it as well. 

"The three in the middle of the pitch with the forwards they’ve got in front of them, it doesn’t matter (who they’ve got in midfield) – it’s that saying 'you’re only as good as your forwards are’. They’ve got five or six forwards who are special. That middle of the pitch doesn’t become as important. 

Scholes added: “If you want to win leagues, you have to win these big games. You have to win against your rivals. (Manchester) City was the same last year – (Arsenal) went to City last year and got a draw and celebrated it. That was the time to go and win the league. 

“Without the sending-offs, Arsenal haven’t been great anyway. (The midfield) is not flowing, like it was last year. (Having no Martin) Odegaard could be a big issue (against Liverpool)." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuardiola PepScholes PaulLiverpoolArsenalManchester UnitedManchester City
Related Articles
Ramsey explains why he joined Arsenal over Liverpool and Man Utd
Man City emerge as major option for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz
Terry Phelan exclusive: Winning FA Cup; choosing Man City over Man Utd, Barcelona; hopes for Indian football