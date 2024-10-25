Liverpool boss Slot: Taking points off direct rival Arsenal will be important

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Arne Slot is reluctant to compare Arsenal with Chelsea.

Liverpool go to Arsenal on Sunday a week after defeating Chelsea at Anfield.

Slot said today: "I said before the game and after the game, that I expected a lot from Chelsea this season and they showed it at Anfield last Sunday. They are a similar team to Arsenal when it comes to playing style, they both like to go with the fullback inside and come into the same formational as Arsenal but if you look at the last two seasons, Arsenal were far ahead of us but also above Chelsea.

"So you would assume playing Arsenal would be more difficult but let's see at the end of the season where Chelsea and Arsenal both are, normally you would expect, since it is an away game, this one is more difficult than Chelsea at home and we all saw how difficult Chelsea at home was.

"We all know that taking points from your competitor and nobody knows in this early stage who is going to be your biggest competitor but I think we all know Arsenal will be one of them. Dropping points against them or winning points against them, that is always important."

He added, "Most games, we dominated and controlled for large parts, so that helps if you have the ball but I also like if we have difficult parts of the game then the work rate is incredible not to concede. If you combine that with Virgil and Ibou and the two goalkeepers we've used, these elements are why we haven't conceded so much. Quansah and Gomez too we are in a good place with centre-backs."

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalChelseaLiverpool
