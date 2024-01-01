Scott eager to 'kick on' at Bournemouth

Bournemouth youngster Alex Scott is happy with how he performed during the closing weeks of last term.

The summer signing from Bristol City took his time to settle with his new team.

Injuries did derail his early progress, but Scott believes that he showed manager Andoni Iraola and the fans his best form later in the campaign.

Scott told the Daily Echo: “Obviously I had a little bit of a tough spell at the start of the year, February and March sort of time.

“I think since maybe the Aston Villa game (April 21) I’ve been showing the best version of myself, whether that be off the bench or from the starting XI.

“I’m very happy with how I finished this season, my first season in the Premier League.”

The 20-year-old added: “I’ve enjoyed it so much.

“Tough times with the injuries as well and coming back from them was always going to be hard, but I’ve really enjoyed it and I’m ready to go again next season.

“Hopefully I can really kick on in my second year.”