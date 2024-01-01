Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Scott eager to 'kick on' at Bournemouth

Scott eager to 'kick on' at Bournemouth
Scott eager to 'kick on' at Bournemouth
Scott eager to 'kick on' at BournemouthProfimedia
Bournemouth youngster Alex Scott is happy with how he performed during the closing weeks of last term.

The summer signing from Bristol City took his time to settle with his new team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Injuries did derail his early progress, but Scott believes that he showed manager Andoni Iraola and the fans his best form later in the campaign.

Scott told the Daily Echo: “Obviously I had a little bit of a tough spell at the start of the year, February and March sort of time.

“I think since maybe the Aston Villa game (April 21) I’ve been showing the best version of myself, whether that be off the bench or from the starting XI.

“I’m very happy with how I finished this season, my first season in the Premier League.”

The 20-year-old added: “I’ve enjoyed it so much.

“Tough times with the injuries as well and coming back from them was always going to be hard, but I’ve really enjoyed it and I’m ready to go again next season.

“Hopefully I can really kick on in my second year.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueScott AlexBournemouthBristol City
Related Articles
Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott admits England hopes
Bournemouth boss Iraola: Cooper and Elphick so important
Arsenal eyeing Bournemouth fullback Kerkez