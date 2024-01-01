Bournemouth boss Iraola: Cooper and Elphick so important

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola appreciates the support he's had from assistant coaches Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick.

The pair stepped up after Iraola's long-time assistant Inigo Perez was denied a UK work permit last summer.

“For me, it was very difficult at the beginning, because obviously I trusted Inigo a lot,” Iraola told the Daily Echo.

“He knew exactly how we wanted to play and it was much more difficult.

“But I was lucky with Tommy and Shaun. I have been working with them very well.

“I think now we know each other much better. We know, even during the games, everyone is looking at different things and I think we are working well.

“We will continue the same. We will not add any other assistant. I am very happy working with both and we will continue working the same way.”