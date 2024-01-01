Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott admits England hopes

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott admits he still has a great deal to learn to improve his game.

The youngster impressed in the Premier League under coach Andoni Iraola last season.

While the England Under-21 star did not make England’s senior squad for Euro 2024, he hopes to stake a claim in the coming years.

The 20-year-old told the Daily Echo: “To be fair, I’ve never really been one to reflect and look back on things that I’ve done.

“I’m very much looking forward. This season is done.

“Obviously I can tick it off as a positive and I’ve learned so many things, so many lessons in playing Premier League football – on the pitch and off the pitch as well.

“I feel like I’ve grown massively as a person, which is very important and almost maturing into a young footballer in the Premier League is never going to be easy.

“Some people make it look a lot easier than it is. But this first season, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. Lots of lessons there and things I can take into next season to look to improve.”