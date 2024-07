Arsenal eyeing Bournemouth fullback Kerkez

Arsenal are eyeing Bournemouth left back Milos Kerkez.

Kerkez impressed for the Cherries last season and has attracted big club interest.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Mirror says the Hungary international is on Arsenal's radar as they prepare to sell Kieran Tierney this summer.

Kerkez is also being linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

He is set to start in today's Euros clash for Hungary against Scotland.