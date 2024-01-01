Tribal Football
Scotland coach Clarke finds Doak bonus in Croatia defeat

Scotland coach Steve Clarke was pleased with Ben Doak's full debut in their Nations League defeat to Croatia.

The Liverpool attacker, on-loan with Middlesbrough, created Scotland's opener scored by Ryan Christie.

"We see what Ben's got for us, but you have to be careful with young players," Clarke said. "The injuries 

have probably accelerated his first start and it was good.

"We can build on that then we can assess whether he's ready to start again on Tuesday night.

"Let's enjoy Ben but let's not put too much pressure on him. He knows he's got parts of his game to improve, he's not a shy boy, he's a good character, good in the dressing room."

He added, "That's his first start, I'm sure it won't be his last."

