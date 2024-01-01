Liverpool loanee Gordon scores landmark goal in Norwich win

Liverpool attacker Kaide Gordon scored for Norwich City in victory over Hull City on Saturday.

On his 20th birthday, Gordon struck in the 4-0 win at Carrow Road. The Reds winger is on a season-long loan with the Canaries.

The goal is the first for Gordon in the league.

Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup later said, "The start of the game was fantastic, we created two chances before we score the first goal, which is the smallest chance of them all, and then a fantastic goal for the second one.

"The mentality and the attitude for us, trying to get forward, trying to score the next goal, so many players involved in the goals that we scored. I think, especially the first 25 minutes, really, really good.

"This league, and we're not there yet where we can dominate for 90 minutes. Hopefully, some day we can do it without having these moments in the game where we defend too much. That's still something we have to look at and something we have to improve."