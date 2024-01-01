Liverpool youngster Doak "loving" Middlesbrough spell

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak hopes that he can live up to expectations.

The young talent, who is on loan at Middlesbrough this season, is getting a chance to play regular first team football.

While he has a way to go before being a Reds first teamer, Doak hopes that he can shine on the international stage this week with Scotland.

“I’m loving it,” Doak said of life in the English Championship.

“I've played more football in the last week than I did in seven months.

"It's good to get out there and start enjoying myself again. Starting games week in, week out helps you improve so much.

"Playing games here and there, you're never going to see the best of any player.”