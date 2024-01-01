Ryan Bennett exclusive: How Jota, Neves & Nunes transformed Wolves; working for Rodgers at Leicester

Five years with Norwich City. Three years with Wolves. Ryan Bennett experienced promotion to the Premier League with both clubs during his career.

Now 34, Bennett was with Cambridge United last season before coming off contract over the summer. The defender spoke with Tribalfootball.com this week about his career, the clubs he played for and the personalities he's mixed with along the way.

Norwich, Wolves, Leicester... which were best experiences, Ryan - and also your most difficult?

“Wolves was by far my best experience. The timing of me joining there coincided with the investment in the club. You can see with the players brought in how exciting that time was. I never expected to get to the level again where we ended up being and it was amazing time with great staff and players. The club was amazing, and I always say it gave me the most enjoyment I have had playing.

"The most difficult I say would be Leicester as that was a short-term loan in which I went there to allow a younger lad to go on loan and get some experience so I was basically there to train and be cover. I ended up playing some games there and this was made more difficult by the covid era with the loan being extended, me living away and not being able to stay in hotels and get food etc as everything was shut down, so this became a difficult place to live and play."

Nuno, Brendan Rodgers, Paul Lambert, you played for some great managers who liked the ball on the deck...

“They are all different. Some louder than others some quieter than others. All had a good leadership mind and obviously a great understanding of the game and the tactics they wished to implement. You can also see by how successful they have been that they are very good at their job. Each one added something different to my game and I learnt from them all."

You were a record breaker at Wolves - becoming the first Englishman since Matt Jarvis in 2012 to score in the Premier League...

“I never actually knew that, obviously it was a great feeling and the game ended up being a cracker! It was a great moment for me as I said I wasn’t expecting to be at that level again and get the chance. So to do that and then score that goal was an amazing feeling."

What about your teammates? Diogo Jota, Adama Traore, James Maddison. Who would you say stood out?

“As you say they are all great players, again all with different attributes. But I always like to say it’s evident to everyone the footballing qualities they have, but I like to focus more on how they are as people. Everyone you mention is a humble down to earth person with a great attitude towards the game and towards life.

"They are amazing people who work so hard to be the best they can be daily. Adama was a nightmare to train against though, as his pace and power and his aggression made him very difficult to deal with."

You mentioned that Wolves team of Jota, Joao Moutinho, Rui Patricio and Ruben Neves. What was that experience like?

“It was amazing. From minute one I was unsure of how the time would go with a lot of foreign players coming into the group. But it was amazing, though at the same time it could be seen as a risk as there was a young squad with not much experience of the league when they first arrived.

"They also brought a lot of staff in who honestly were amazing. The atmosphere inside the club was something I’d never seen. The professionalism, the attitude and the down to earth nature of every single player in the dressing room was incredible, we ate together daily, and everybody pulled in the same direction every single day!

"It made me realise why these European national sides are doing so well as the attitudes and the professionalism of these lads with amazing ability was incredible. The desire to win every single second was intense and amazing. The results we achieved as a group are there for everyone to see, but the times I will always remember will be the dressing room and the humbleness of these world class players."

We've since seen Ruben Neves leave Wolves for Al Hilal. What did you make of that?

“It was an amazing move for himself and his family, especially financially I imagine. He deserves nothing less as he is an amazing person who used to invite us English lads round to his house a lot to cook us some of his meals he traditionally had from his native country. I hope he does come back to Europe and especially the Premier League just so he can be recognised for the player and the person he is."

And what about Jota now with Liverpool? Can you see your former teammate on the Ballon d'Or dais in the future?

“Again, Diogo has done amazing, he was always destined to do that from the minute he walked into England, his movement and brain and his tenaciousness is incredible, his ability in the air underestimated too.

"Liverpool has amazing pressure and expect results and he always has delivered. Scoring goals and creating goals I am sure the Liverpool fans love him; the Ballon d’Or is always a tough one as there are some amazing players in the world but he for sure is one of the elite footballers at world level."

You admit Leicester was a tough experience - but what about working with Brendan Rodgers there?

“It was a great experience, moving to a club with the pedigree of winning the Premier League with players who had been there and done it. They were also battling for a Champions League spot so it was high pressured and intense. Covid made it difficult, and it was a very different experience when I was there, not being able to be in dressing rooms together, social distancing, training alone etc so it was difficult. Working with a manager who previously tried to sign me when I was younger at Swansea was brilliant too.

"Brendan was a great person and always did his best for the players. He really cared. Wolves I would say was a better experience for me as we had great success, and it was amazing time in a buzzing town."

Rodgers is now back with Celtic. But can you see a return to the Premier League for him in the future?

“In a pressure cooker of a country in Scotland, managing Celtic, he is doing amazing, to go back there and have the success he has had is testament to the coaching abilities and man-management he has. I would like to see it (a Premier League return) and I think he would not be short of options (should he choose to leave Celtic)."

And what about Nuno now in charge of Nottingham Forest?

“It’s nice to see him back in England, him and his staff are great people with their planning and tactical awareness of what is needed to perform very well at this level. He has had a great start to life in Nottingham and I see him progressing with the young players he has there."

How did you find Jamie Vardy as a teammate at Leicester?

“He has had an amazing career at Leicester and done some amazing things there. He is a great person and to be in that shape to be able to perform at that level at his age is testament to his professionalism. It will be a tough season for them this year but hopefully they do enough to stay in the league."

And you also played with James Maddison at both Norwich and Leicester before he left for Tottenham...

“He is a top player. Creating many chances and keeps the team ticking, he has an incredible desire to play and win, I was a little disappointed his England chances have been limited as I feel he could be a very creative player for the national team and bring some well needed flair."

What about yourself, Ryan? Did you ever have a chance to play abroad?

“I did have a chance to go to America towards the end of my career, but it wasn’t something I was too keen on doing, my kids were settled in schools in the UK.

"I wish Saudi happened a few years prior though as that seems a very good option now...!"

And what of the Premier League this season? Who is your dark horse?

"It’s an open league, Rodri will be a miss for Man City which may make it a tighter league this year which will be exciting. There are always ups and downs along the way so it will be a great and exciting one to watch.

"Fulham have had a great start and could keep that momentum going..."

Before we sign off, do you have a pick for the fulltime England job?

"England is a hard watch for me if I am honest. We have amazing players, but for one reason or another it does not seem to translate into a great team and that has happened for years now. I'm hopeful it could change soon but we will see.

"I would like an English manager who is focused on results rather than someone who ticks boxes of being a perfect candidate for the FA. Eddie Howe (Newcastle) is someone I would like to see at some point (leading England)."