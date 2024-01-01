Scholes suggests Liverpool boss Slot does not like Alexander-Arnold after poor body language spotted

Scholes suggests Slot does not like Alexander-Arnold as contract comes to an end

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has questioned whether Liverpool boss Arne Slot likes Trent Alexander-Arnold after his body language during the Man Utd clash a fortnight ago.

The world class defender has not completed a full game for Slot's side, playing 76 minutes against Ipswich, 71 against Brentford and 75 against United.

Slot has had the perfect start to his Liverpool career so far, winning three games out of three and keeping a clean sheet in each. Alexander-Arnold has played a huge part so far but his contract is up at the end of the season and Scholes thinks that he could be on the way out after spotting some of Slot’s body language.

“Watching that Sunday game, every time he gave the ball away he (Slot) was shaking his head,” the former United midfielder said. “He kept looking away and turning around to his bench.

“He was trying these long balls, which obviously he can do brilliantly. I thought, ‘I'm not sure if he likes him"'.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher replied to the speculation, suggesting that Slot wants to see a different side of the player.

“I think the way Slot wants to play, he doesn't want these long balls as much. 'He will want him to stay as a player.”

Top European sides are already interested in the defender including the likes of Real Madrid who could lure him away next summer and Carragher spoke more of his contract situation.

“I think his situation at Liverpool is really interesting. I always feel like at Liverpool and you're a local player, leaving the club is difficult.

“You have three players in (Mohamed) Salah, (Virgil) van DIijk and Trent. I think the reaction from Liverpool supporters, with Trent it will be different. If you go through it - (Steve) McManaman, (Steven) Gerrard, the fans completely turned.

'I think he will be treated differently and it was interesting in the first game when he came off and he looked a little bit unhappy on the bench. Even though he'd only been there for two games, it was a little bit like, 'Who do you think you are?'"