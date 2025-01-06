Tribal Football
Scholes on Man Utd's Ugarte: He's done better than I thought he would do

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes lauded midfielder Manuel Ugarte this weekend. 

The former Red Devil spoke about Ugarte’s impressive display against Liverpool in a 2-2 draw at Anfield. 

The Uruguayan was alongside Kobbie Mainoo in midfield and put in an all-action display. 

"He's probably done better than I thought he would do," Scholes told Premier League Productions.  

"He (coach Ruben Amorim) said before that Ugarte did well for him at Sporting Lisbon, as a really young player as well so he knows him. 

"This lad is really growing in confidence. I thought he took up some great positions, he helped defensively, he helped with the attack and I thought he had the composure to take the ball as well. It looks to me like it has to be him with another." 

