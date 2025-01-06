Man Utd defender Lisandro on Liverpool draw: Like we're a brand new team

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez felt they showed the right "character" for their 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday.

Lisandro struck on the night as United produced an impressive performance at Anfield.

He told BBC Sport afterwards: "Today we showed the right character. We believed it to the last and should have won the match. But we didn't, even if we tried.

"We have to take the positive with us. We were like a brand new team today compared to a few matches ago. We played really well and just have to rely a little more on our own abilities.

"If you have seen the last matches, then you know that it has been bad – it is correct and we accept that.

"But today we played really well. Football is just about mentality."