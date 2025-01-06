Carragher names the Liverpool star who was "arrogant" and "poor" against Man Utd

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Curtis Jones was poor against Manchester United and showed too much arrogance.

United came away from Anfield with a shock point that not many had predicted and whilst many blame defender Trent Alexander-Arnold for his performance, Carragher has pointed out on The Gary Neville Podcast that Jones was very underwhelming.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I thought Curtis Jones was poor and the one negative about Curtis Jones as a player when he's not playing well is he holds on to the ball too much.

“He's got that football arrogance which is something you want, but he's at his best when he plays two-touch, he moves it quickly and he presses.

“He's not a superstar in terms of beating players and clever passes, he just moves it on quickly and he presses, he's energetic.

“As soon as he holds onto the ball for half a second too much, it doesn't become football arrogance, it's just arrogance.

“He lost the ball early on and I thought it's going to be one of those days from Curtis, but in the main, he's been fantastic.”

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back on Wednesday night when they face Tottenham in the EFL Cup.