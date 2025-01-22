Scholes names the 2 Man Utd players he would keep this winter and who he would sell

Scholes names the 3 Man Utd players he would keep this winter and who he would sell

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has named eight players he would sell to improve a squad who manager Ruben Amorim named as the worst United side of all time.

With the January window open for another two weeks, there is set to be a huge shift in the United side.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Scholes spoke of a relentless plan to sell United’s deadwood this winter, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw who he says is never available due to injury.

“I really like the player, he's just never fit. Sell.”

Shaw and Mount were put on the chopping block because they are "never fit” whilst Casemiro was a "fantastic player" but Scholes now feels it’s the right time to sell the midfielder. Summer signing De Ligt was also on the list with Scholes saying that despite improving recently it’s the right time for him to move on.

Despite his opinions on who the club should sell, goalkeeper Andre Onana was first on Scholes’ list to keep despite his huge error against Brighton last weekend.

“I think I'd keep him, I still think there's more to come from him but for now, I'll keep him.”

Scholes then spoke on Kobbie Mainoo who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich to help with the financial restriction placed on the club during this window. The former midfielder said this was a ridiculous notion and that he is one of the club’s best assets.

“It'd be absolutely ridiculous if the club had to sell him,' he said. “All the hard work that the club had to do, he's been here since seven, eight years of age, Mainoo, and then you have to sell him for PSR rules? It's ridiculous.

“He's United's brightest spark, the leading man who could be here for the next five to 10 years.”