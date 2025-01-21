Keys claims Man Utd manager Amorim is "trying to get the sack" after poor performances

Former Sky Sports pundit Richard Keys has made an outlandish claim this week.

The pundit claims Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is trying to get himself sacked.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amorim called his United team the worst in the club’s history, saying so after their 3-1 loss to Brighton at home in the Premier League at the weekend.

He wrote in his blog: "I still can’t fathom what Amorim was trying to achieve. We know United are bad. That’s why you’re there Ruben.

“It’s your job to fix it - not tell us ‘I only have one way’ and follow up by telling the world your players are s*** - the very same players you need to help you out of this mess.

"I said a couple of weeks ago I thought he was trying to get the sack. I’m even more convinced now. If I was his boss I’d call him in this morning and give him his wish."