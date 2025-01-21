Ratcliffe and Amorim met privately after Man Utd's loss to Brighton

Ratcliffe and Amorim met privately after Man Utd's loss against Brighton

Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and manager Ruben Amorim met after their loss to Brighton.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-1 at Old Trafford, their seventh defeat in his 14 games in charge.

Amorim is already under huge pressure to right the ship, but appears to have held a productive meeting with INEOS chief Ratcliffe.

While there are no specific details about their discussions, transfers were likely on the table, per The Mirror.

United are looking to sign a left-sided wingback who can fit into Amorim’s system.

The likes of Denmark international Patrick Dorgu from Lecce have been mentioned.