Ratcliffe and Amorim met privately after Man Utd's loss to Brighton
Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and manager Ruben Amorim met after their loss to Brighton.
The Red Devils were beaten 3-1 at Old Trafford, their seventh defeat in his 14 games in charge.
Amorim is already under huge pressure to right the ship, but appears to have held a productive meeting with INEOS chief Ratcliffe.
While there are no specific details about their discussions, transfers were likely on the table, per The Mirror.
United are looking to sign a left-sided wingback who can fit into Amorim’s system.
The likes of Denmark international Patrick Dorgu from Lecce have been mentioned.