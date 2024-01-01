Southampton young loanee Charles delighted with Wednesday winner

Tribal Football
Southampton youngster Shea Charles got his first goal on loan over the weekend.

The 20-year-old scored the winner for Sheffield Wednesday against Coventry.

The young Northern Ireland international, who arrived at the Saints from Man City a year ago, earned praise from his boss on loan.

Post-game, the youngster said: "When Musa picked up the ball I thought 'I will just run and create some space for him.' The gap has opened up for me and he's played a perfect ball to me.

"I've taken a touch - I've watched it back and I feel like I've taken my time with it. I composed myself and slotted it home.

"I don't think there are many better ways to win a game of football than that. I just wish it was in front of the away fans because I know they went crazy.

"I'm having a great time. I'm really enjoying it. We've had some good results and deserved more in the games where we didn't get results. The manager has been the head of that."

