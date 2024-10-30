Schmeichel warns Amorim: You can't afford to keep Man Utd waiting

Manchester United Treble winner Peter Schmeichel is backing their move to Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim.

Sporting announced yesterday that United have informed them of plans to meet the €10m buyout clause in Amorim's contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

Schmeichel, a former Sporting goalkeeper, told BBC Sport: "Amorim is an excellent candidate for Manchester United, I am convinced of that.

"He will leave Sporting now because we are talking about Manchester United, if he stays he will no longer be the right man. This issue has to be resolved now. We cannot afford another period with an interim manager, we cannot just sit back and continue to watch what happens.

"He has to come now, not in the summer."