Schmeichel: Sacking Carrick will not fix Man United's problems

Ex-Manchester United No.1 Peter Schmeichel has dismissed the benefits of sacking Michael Carrick as manager.

Carrick's position has been weakened by a poor start to the 2026/27 season and United are currently winless in their last eight games across domestic and European action.

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Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are rumoured to be the two names in the frame to replace Carrick if the club opt for a change in the coming weeks.

If Carrick does move on, he will the seventh permanent manager to leave the club following Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, with two EFL Cups, one FA Cup and a UEFA Europa League title won in the following 13 years.

The lack of direction at the club is a major concern for fans and Schmeichel believes nothing will change until there are major exits at the top.

"It drives me crazy. Who are these people who sat that 'he's a good manager'

"We've tried everyone, it's not about the managers. It's about the leadership of the club.

"If we bring Eddie Howe in, what's he going to do? He's going to face exactly the same problems as Carrick with the same group of players.

"He might be able to inspire them over a short period. But, how are they going to challenge for a Premier League title?

"I don't see there being any difference."