Sources: International break still key to Manchester United Carrick decision

Michael Carrick remains in charge of Manchester United, but Flashscore sources indicate that the international break is still viewed as a key moment in the club's decision-making process.

It is believed that the process of identifying an eventual successor is beginning, even though the official stance is that Carrick retains support.

Advertisement Advertisement

There remains a willingness to help him find solutions to United's problems. However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is understood to be among figures to have wavered in his backing following the damaging 4-1 defeat to Como - with the result intensifying concerns about the team's direction.

The situation has echoes of previous managerial decisions at Old Trafford, where the hierarchy struggled to identify the right moment to act during the tenures of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

United are again faced with the challenge of deciding whether to give their manager more time or to act and make a change.

Carrick, meanwhile, is said to remain fully committed to the job and determined to turn things around.

The possibility of him rescuing his position has not been dismissed, but sources indicate that the coming weeks are viewed as a significant period in saving the season.

The next international break could prove particularly important. If United decide that a change is necessary, it is expected the pause in the fixture schedule will provide an opportunity to make that decision before the team returns to action.

They would want a new boss to get his feet under the table and to then attack the run of games to the end of 2026.

Waiting beyond that point could make matters more complicated, and a trip to Liverpool straight after the break is seen as a potential catalyst for the season - rather than something to fear.

That fixture could become a defining moment for the club, as a positive result would allow scope for more positivity. And there is, at least on paper, a more encouraging run of fixtures ahead as United move into December.

Manchester United's last five results Flashscore

League games against Brentford, Newcastle, Coventry and Crystal Palace could offer the club an opportunity to build momentum, restore confidence and change the direction of their season.

So while United ideally want to support Carrick, the upcoming period is also seen as the time to make a firm decision on what happens next.

A loss to Chelsea would almost certainly be seen as a step too far for Carrick and change would follow. The plan has always been to make a decision by the next international break - and that appears to remain the case.