Chris Sutton claims Carrick's Man United exit is inevitable despite club stance

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Man United manager Michael Carrick.
Man United manager Michael Carrick.Profimedia

Michael Carrick will still be in charge for Manchester United's Premier League trip to Chelsea on October 31.

Carrick's charges lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth over the weekend, which extends his winless run on to eight games across all competitions, and the former England international is still under major pressure at Old Trafford.

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However, following showdown talks with club officials, he's been kept in place for at least the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are the two frontrunners to replace Carrick on a permanent basis, but neither would be appointed at such short notice, and the situation will be looked at after the Chelsea game. 

The latest update adds another chapter to the saga, and former Premier League title winner Chris Sutton a decision on Carrick will have already been made behind the scenes.

"I think the question Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrarda will be asking each other is, 'will we get any better under Michael Carrick if he stays?

"And that's hard to say based on what we've seen this season. And that isn't to say it's all Michael Carrick's fault.

"I'm surprised that he's still in the job based on performances this season.

"I don't necessarily think it has bought him time, because you'd think the decision-makers have to see through that and look at what's going on on the pitch and in the dressing room. And, it's clearly not a happy and harmonious dressing room."

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