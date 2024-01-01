Schmeichel believes Man Utd are not using Hojlund in the right way

Manchester United aren't playing to Rasmus Hojlund's strengths under coach Erik ten Hag’s guidance.

The Red Devils secured Hojlund in a big money deal a year ago, but he has only impressed in short bursts.

As he recovers from a hamstring injury, club legend Peter Schmeichel believes United must adjust to get the best out of him.

"He is a fantastic talent. The possibilities that lie within him are at the highest level," Schmeichel said in an interview with Norwegian sport magazine Tipsbladet.

"Now Ruud van Nistelrooy came in and I spoke to him briefly. He says there is so much potential in this. If he can help him… But It's not just Rasmus! The team is not playing him right.

"So there are some things that need to be corrected. He is a very impressive young person. He is far older than the 21-year-old he is. He has a great perspective. Crazy, sensible and cheeky.

"He has the things you want in a young striker. He has shown that if he is being pressured, he can do it himself. If he can get the team to back him up, I can't see that he won't just score a lot of goals."