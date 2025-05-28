Schlupp to leave Palace: It's been an incredible eight years playing for this club!

Crystal Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp is set to leave the club this summer as he waves goodbye to fans.

The 32-year-old has made 247 appearances since joining the club in 2017 and after an impressive season on loan at Celtic he has now sent a message to fans on the club website as he prepares to depart.

"It's been an incredible eight years playing for this club.

"I've met some great people – the Chairman, the gaffer, and all the staff I've met over the years – and it's meant a lot to have played for Crystal Palace. A big 'thank you' to this group, who have achieved something so special.

"You ask anybody about the Palace fans, and they know about the atmosphere that they create, and the amount of times they've pulled us through in difficult times. They've been our 12th man – so thank you to all the fans who have always supported me.

"Hopefully, I've done you proud. I'll definitely see you again soon."

The Ghanaian international's future is up in the air as he now becomes a free agent but will not find it difficult to find a side given his quality. Chairman Steve Parish had a lot of praise for the veteran defender and wished him all the best for the future after what has been a fantastic career.

"Across nine separate seasons with Crystal Palace, Jeffrey has made many an important contribution to the Football Club – and scored some incredible goals!

“Whatever has been asked of him – whatever the role, whenever the time – he has given his utmost to, and it speaks volumes that he has made such a great impression in different systems and under different managers.

“Successful squads are built on players of Jeffrey’s calibre and character, and we have much to thank him for as he moves on from SE25. He leaves with our heartfelt gratitude, and the very best wishes of everyone at Crystal Palace."