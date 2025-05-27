Crystal Palace chairman Parish: FA Cup? Let's do it again!

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says the players are now legends after winning the FA Cup.

At the club's season awards night, which saw Daniel Munoz named Player of the Year, Parish stated he is confident the players won't be content with winning just the one trophy.

Parish said, “I think it’s a drug, isn’t it, winning? I don’t see any reason at all why we can’t go and do it again.

“The fans in the street were just incredible. This is our superpower, the togetherness in this club. That is what we've got.

“The one thing I would say is don’t ever change, because you are the best fans.”

Parish continued: “There’s no telling what we can do. Oliver (Glasner) doesn't like coming second, I don’t know if you’ve noticed that. Oliver and these guys have just taken us to another level.

“You couldn't hope for a better group, a more committed group, and to smash through the glass ceiling with this football club and finally win something, they will go down in history. They will always be loved here.”