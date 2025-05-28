Glasner on his future: I am 99 percent sure to be the coach of Crystal Palace next season

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has revealed that he is very likely to stay at the club next season despite reports about his future.

Oliver Glasner is currently being tipped to take the reins at Tottenham if Ange Postecoglou leaves the club, whilst Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are interested in bringing him in thanks to the job he has done at Selhurst Park, which saw him lift the FA Cup this season. Palace chairman Steve Parish confessed recently that keeping Glasner is a priority due to how he has transformed the Eagles in recent years.

“We want to try and extend his contract, but it has to be right for everybody,” he told The Guardian.

Now, in an interview with Sky Sports, Glasner revealed that he is likely to stay at the club next season as Palace enter the Europa League and fight to retain their FA Cup champion status.

“In football, you never know 100 percent, but I would say I am 99 percent sure to be the coach of Crystal Palace next season.”

Asked if talks over a new deal are imminent, Glasner said in a separate interview that talks for a contract extension are currently underway which is very positive news for Palace fans who would have been devastated if his head was turned towards a job in Europe.

“I have one more year left, and now we are speaking about next season. Everything that happens after July 1st 2026 we don’t talk about this at the moment. It is too far away.

“We are talking about this year, and that is why I am 100 per cent committed. I have a contract and I have no other things on my mind.”