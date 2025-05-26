Kelleher reveals he is looking to "play week-in week-out" ahead of Liverpool departure

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has hinted he could leave Liverpool this summer as he tries to find more game time elsewhere.

The Premier League champions will welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in the coming weeks after his transfer was arranged last year. The Georgian international will rival Alisson for his spot between the posts which will worry Kelleher who has been arguably the best backup goalkeeper in the world for a number of seasons.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, the Irish international revealed that he will look at moving away from the club if it means furthering his career which has been limited to the bench for several campaigns.

“I think I’ve said it before that I feel like I’m a No. 1, I think I’m good enough to play week-in week-out, and that’s what I’m looking to do.”

He continued: “This season I was lucky enough to play a lot of games but definitely something I’m looking at.”

Kelleher started 10 of Liverpool’s 38 league games in 2024/25, nine clean sheets. This was only due to the fact that he was filling in for Alisson who had injury problems and not because manager Arne Slot gave him a chance to prove himself. The 26-year-old is likely to be on the market for either a loan or permanent in the coming months in what will be a sad departure after he gave everything for the club since he joined the club from Ringmahon Rangers in summer 2015.