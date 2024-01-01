Schade happy scoring in Brentford defeat of Wimbledon

Tribal Football
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Modric proud as Real Madrid captaincy confirmed
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid
René Meulensteen exclusive: Man Utd and Ten Hag? Nothing adds up...

Kevin Schade was happy scoring in Brentford's 5-2 preseason friendly win against AFC Wimbledon.

Schade struck in the win, with Igor Thiago scoring twice on the day.

He later told the club's website: “I’m tired but it was good to get the first game in, even if it’s 45 minutes, after a long break.

“We aren’t happy with the goals we conceded, but to score five goals is good in the first game.”

Schade said of his goal: “I expected the pass back, I ran through, and then I got a bit lucky! But it was a good goal for me to score.

“I wanted to go round the goalkeeper but I expected him to block the shot, that’s why I wanted to chip it as soon as I got in the position. Maybe it was a bit lucky in the end!”

