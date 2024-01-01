Schade happy scoring in Brentford defeat of Wimbledon

Kevin Schade was happy scoring in Brentford's 5-2 preseason friendly win against AFC Wimbledon.

Schade struck in the win, with Igor Thiago scoring twice on the day.

He later told the club's website: “I’m tired but it was good to get the first game in, even if it’s 45 minutes, after a long break.

“We aren’t happy with the goals we conceded, but to score five goals is good in the first game.”

Schade said of his goal: “I expected the pass back, I ran through, and then I got a bit lucky! But it was a good goal for me to score.

“I wanted to go round the goalkeeper but I expected him to block the shot, that’s why I wanted to chip it as soon as I got in the position. Maybe it was a bit lucky in the end!”