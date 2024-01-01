Delaney urging Brentford defender Zanka to make Copenhagen return

Thomas Delaney is urging Brentford defender Mathias Zanka to join him back at FC Copenhagen.

Delaney left Sevilla for a return to FCK this week and admits he wore Zanka's old No25 FCK shirt on-loan at Anderlecht last season in tribute.

He said at his presentation: "I really wanted Zanka back.

"Now I actually took number 25 in Anderlecht as a small boost with my hat to 'Zanks'.

"But I chose number 27 here in FCK, so there are some who can save a little money. OG's can keep my old Kappa jerseys with number 27 on the back."