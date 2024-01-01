Frank delighted with 2-goal Thiago as Brentford defeat AFC Wimbledon

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was left pleased with their 5-2 preseason friendly win against AFC Wimbledon.

New signing Igor Thiago scored twice, with Yoane Wissa (penalty), Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbeumo also netting. Joe Lewis and Mat Stevens struck for Wimbledon.

Frank later said, "I’m happy with the performance and that’s always the most important thing.

“Four of our main offensive players scored, which is very positive.”

On Igor Thiago’s two-goal debut, Frank added: “Positive experiences boost confidence and it’s always nice for a striker to score. There’s still a lot to go on, and he’ll of course need to do it in the Premier League, but it’s a good start.”