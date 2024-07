Lazio approach Sunderland for Bellingham talks as Prem clubs in contact

Lazio have approached Sunderland for striker Jobe Bellingham.

The 18-year-old has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Brentford.

But Sunderland do not want to sell the attacking talent this summer.

Now transfer journalist Nicolò Schira states Lazio have sounded out Sunderland for Bellingham.

Schira is reporting: "Lazio are interested in Jobe Bellingham (born in 2005). Opened talks with Sunderland."