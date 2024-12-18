Scarles on making his Premier League debut for West Ham: It's a dream come true

After returning from injury, West Ham United starlet Ollie Scarles has opened up on making his Premier League debut against Bournemouth.

Manager Julen Lopetegui showed a lot of faith in the 19-year-old as the Hammers gained a point against Bournemouth last weekend. Scarles spoke to West Ham TV about what a proud moment it was after years of hard work and dedication behind the scenes.

“I've worked so hard for this moment and am just buzzing to have made my debut. It's a dream come true.

“I appreciate the trust from the manager to throw me on it at such a stage of the game where it could go either way really. But we dug in, fought hard, got the penalty. It's a shame we couldn't get all three points, but it's a good point away from home.”

“I'm buzzing. It's a proud moment for me and my family and one that will live with me for the rest of my life. It's a really good moment for me.”

Scarles says this debut is just the start and he will push even harder to break into the first team and earn minutes under Lopetegui on a regular basis this season.

“Since my debut back in Bucharest, it's been a long time, but obviously I had a bit of a setback with an injury at the end of last season, so this season it's just been about working hard, getting back to where I was last season and taking opportunities when I get them.

I'm going to work hard to try and do that and get another opportunity and take it again. I've trusted my ability. I know what I can do and I hope I can show that on the pitch by getting more opportunities and playing more first-team football.

“My Mum, Dad and brother were there, which was even more special, seeing my family up in the crowd, waving to them. As a collective, I'm proud. I know they're proud, so it'll just be a really nice moment to spend with them.”