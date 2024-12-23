Man City set to reject any offer for academy star despite Fulham and West Ham interest

Manchester City are not looking to sell one of their starlets in the winter window.

The Premier League champions, who find themselves in the midst of a poor run of form, are hoping to bring in players in January.

However, the Citizens are set to keep hold of academy graduate James McAtee.

Per The Guardian, West Ham and Fulham are among the teams chasing after his signature.

However, even a fee in the region of £20M may not be enough to convince City to sell.

City have struggled with injuries this season and want to retain depth in the form of McAtee.