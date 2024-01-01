Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Mazraoui, De Ligt & Man Utd: Why even at Bayern Munich's price this is a bargain
Slot admits mixed emotions after Liverpool thump Man Utd in South Carolina

Savinho "happy and honoured" to be Man City player

Savinho "happy and honoured" to be Man City player
Savinho "happy and honoured" to be Man City player
Savinho "happy and honoured" to be Man City playerProfimedia
Manchester City new boy Savinho says he can’t wait for his career in England to begin.

The 20-year-old signed from the club’s sister team Girona in the summer, having impressed in the Spanish La Liga.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now he is a part of Pep Guardiola’s senior squad for preseason as he looks to get regular game time when the Premier League begins.

“I’m really happy and honoured,” he told reporters.

“I am really looking forward to training.

“I thank God for the opportunity to have brought me here and I am grateful to everyone at Manchester City for signing me and putting their faith in me and I am now a part of this huge club.

“I am really looking forward to this opportunity and can’t wait to start training and make my debut for this team.

“I’m really happy to be here. It’s a new chapter in my life and I am ready for all the challenges in front of me.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CitySavio
Related Articles
Savinho excited about Man City presentation
Girona signing Gil: No need to compare me with Savinho
Man City signing Savinho explains 'Savio' name change