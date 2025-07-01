Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid

Man City signing Savinho explains 'Savio' name change

Man City signing Savinho explains 'Savio' name change
Man City signing Savinho explains 'Savio' name change
Man City signing Savinho explains 'Savio' name changeAction Plus
Manchester City summer signing Savinho has explained why he has changed the name on his jersey.

The Brazilian has arrived from Troyes in a deal that involved two City Football Group clubs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Savinho was at Girona in La Liga last season, another City owned team, where he scored 11 goals and managed 10 assists.

“(My name change) is because in the national team, the first call-up they put Savinho on the shirt,” he explained, referring to how he was called “Savio” in La Liga last season.

“People in Girona knew me more as Savinho, it was just written Savio on the shirt, you know? 

“So I told (City) to put Savinho on the shirt and I hope it brings me luck too, this name Savinho.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityGironaTroyesSavioLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City chief Txiki explains Savinho swoop
DONE DEAL: Savinho 'very happy and proud' to join Man City
Man City ready to close Savio deal with Troyes