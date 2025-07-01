Man City signing Savinho explains 'Savio' name change

Manchester City summer signing Savinho has explained why he has changed the name on his jersey.

The Brazilian has arrived from Troyes in a deal that involved two City Football Group clubs.

Savinho was at Girona in La Liga last season, another City owned team, where he scored 11 goals and managed 10 assists.

“(My name change) is because in the national team, the first call-up they put Savinho on the shirt,” he explained, referring to how he was called “Savio” in La Liga last season.

“People in Girona knew me more as Savinho, it was just written Savio on the shirt, you know?

“So I told (City) to put Savinho on the shirt and I hope it brings me luck too, this name Savinho.”